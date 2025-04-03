Three National Security Council Officials Fired By Trump

The Trump administration has fired at least three officials at the National Security Council, with more firings expected, according to the BBC’s US partner CBS News.

It is not clear why the staffers were removed from their roles, but CBS reports the decision followed a meeting between far-right activist Laura Loomer and President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

Loomer urged Trump to fire specific NSC employees who she did not deem supportive enough of the president’s agenda, according to several US media reports.

Read the full story at BBC News.