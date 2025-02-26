Tim Tebow Joins Guardrail Technologies Board of Advisors

Guardrail Technologies has announced that Tim Tebow is joining its Board of Advisors. Tebow, a former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, two-time collegiate national football champion, and first-round NFL draft pick, has built an influential career beyond sports as a best-selling author, speaker, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. His addition to the Guardrail Technologies team signals the company’s commitment to ensuring artificial intelligence (AI) is harnessed responsibly and ethically.

While many recognize Tebow for his achievements on the football field and his transition into professional baseball, his impact extends far beyond athletics. As the founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, he has dedicated years to supporting the world’s most vulnerable populations, tackling issues such as human trafficking, child exploitation, orphan care, medical needs, and special needs ministry. His foundation has reached nearly ninety countries, focusing on initiatives that provide protection and aid to at-risk communities.

Tebow’s decision to join Guardrail Technologies was motivated by his commitment to ensuring technology serves as a force for good, particularly as AI continues to advance at a rapid pace. He has expressed deep concern about the potential risks associated with AI, especially when it comes to its unintended consequences for children and other vulnerable groups. His advocacy aligns closely with Guardrail Technologies’ mission to develop Responsible AI solutions, placing strong safeguards around AI systems to maximize benefits while minimizing harm.

Tebow’s role on the Board of Advisors will involve advocating for responsible AI practices, supporting initiatives that align with his mission of protecting at-risk populations, and helping shape policies that ensure AI technology is developed with strong ethical boundaries. His experience in public advocacy and philanthropy, combined with his ability to bring attention to critical issues, is expected to bolster Guardrail Technologies’ efforts in raising awareness about AI safety and ethics.