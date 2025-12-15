Timothy Stone Named Division Chief for International Operations at Homeland Security Investigations

Timothy Stone has announced that he has stepped into a new role as Division Chief for International Operations at Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), marking the latest chapter in a career that spans more than two decades across federal, border, and local law enforcement.

Stone brings nearly 19 years with HSI to the position, most recently serving as a Regional Attaché overseeing international operations from 2021 through late 2025. In that role, he worked at the intersection of national security, investigations, and overseas partnerships, managing complex operational, budgeting, and coordination responsibilities in support of U.S. enforcement priorities abroad.

Before becoming attaché, Stone held a series of senior operational leadership roles at HSI headquarters, including Operations Chief for Central and South America, and Operations Chief for Europe, Africa, and the Levant, both in permanent and acting capacities. Those assignments placed him at the center of transnational investigations involving fraud, financial crime, and cross-border security threats, while also requiring enterprise risk management and coordination across regions with very different operational environments.

Earlier in his HSI career, Stone served as Resident Agent in Charge in both Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Alpine, Texas, where he led field offices responsible for criminal investigations, personnel management, and interagency coordination. His leadership experience also includes time as a Supervisory Special Agent and Special Agent, building investigative expertise in criminal law, fraud prevention, and national security cases.

Stone’s federal service began prior to HSI with roles at the U.S. Customs Service and the U.S. Border Patrol, following earlier experience as a police officer with the Midland Police Department in Texas.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)