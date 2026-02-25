Timothy Stone Named FBI Assistant Director for Directorate of Intelligence

Timothy Stone has become the FBI’s new Assistant Director for the Directorate of Intelligence, elevating a career Bureau leader with more than 26 years of experience across counterterrorism, international operations, and field leadership.

Stone most recently served as Special Agent in Charge of the Intelligence Division at the FBI’s Washington Field Office. Before that, he was Deputy Assistant Director for Counterterrorism at FBI Headquarters, where he helped oversee national counterterrorism efforts. His background also includes serving as Section Chief in the International Operations Division, where he led FBI international operations across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. In that role, he directed operations and logistics for more than 240 FBI personnel in 52 foreign offices, managed a multi-million-dollar budget, and oversaw diplomatic liaison and investigative coordination in 136 countries.

Earlier in his career, Stone was Deputy Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s San Francisco Division, the Bureau’s sixth-largest field office, with more than 800 employees and 1,500 investigations. There, he oversaw investigative activity spanning cybersecurity, counterintelligence, counterterrorism, complex financial crime, healthcare fraud, and violent crime. He also led the Division’s Domestic Security Alliance Council program, expanded private-sector partnerships, and managed internal compliance and outreach to state and local leaders. During that time, he was selected to serve as On Scene Commander in Pristina, Kosovo, leading the FBI’s Afghanistan evacuee vetting program and establishing protocols for reviewing more than 500 evacuees flagged in U.S. government databases.

Stone’s international experience includes serving as Legal Attaché in Rabat, Morocco, where he was the FBI’s senior representative to the U.S. Embassy and oversaw Bureau activities in Morocco, Mali, and Mauritania. Earlier assignments include supervising complex financial crimes and Joint Terrorism Task Force operations in Denver, serving in the High Value Detainee Interrogation Group, and conducting overseas investigations into terrorist attacks targeting U.S. citizens and interests.

He began his FBI career as an intelligence analyst at Headquarters in the International Operations Division and Counterterrorism Division before becoming a Special Agent in 2003. Stone holds a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of Illinois Chicago and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Radford University.

