Todd Bensman, a longtime national security analyst and former journalist known for his in-depth reporting on immigration and terrorism, has announced his appointment as Senior Advisor to the Border Czar, Tom Homan, within the Trump Administration. The announcement was made via Bensman’s LinkedIn profile, where he wrote: “I am honored to announce I’ve just sworn the Oath of Office as ‘Senior Advisor to the Border Czar,’ Tom Homan at the White House. Going mostly dark now.”

Bensman previously served as the Texas-based Senior National Security Fellow for the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), where he focused on border and immigration issues from a national security lens. His new position places him in a key advisory role as the White House hones its border security strategy.

In addition to his government work, Bensman is an established author, most recently of Overrun: How Joe Biden Unleashed the Greatest Border Crisis in U.S. History and America’s Covert Border War: The Untold Story of the Nation’s Battle to Prevent Jihadist Infiltration. Both works reflect years of field research throughout Mexico, Central and South America, and Europe, exploring the intersection of migration and national security.

Before joining CIS in 2018, Bensman spent nearly a decade leading intelligence and counterterrorism operations for the Texas Department of Public Safety. There, he managed teams of analysts working closely with federal agencies to investigate potential terrorism threats. One of his signature initiatives focused on disrupting human smuggling networks that could be exploited by terrorists, a priority that gained national attention.

His early career included more than 20 years in journalism with The Dallas Morning News, CBS, and Hearst Newspapers, where he covered national security, law enforcement, and international conflict. His award-winning reporting took him from post-9/11 hot zones in the Middle East to cartel-dominated regions along the U.S.-Mexico border. His work has been honored by the National Press Club, Inter-American Press Association, and the Texas Institute of Letters. He has also contributed numerous articles as an Author at HSToday.

Bensman holds dual master’s degrees from the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security and the University of Missouri School of Journalism and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Northern Arizona University.

Bensman recently released a podcast episode titled The Exit Interview through the Center for Immigration Studies, where he discusses his experiences at the Center as he prepares to depart for a new role working with Border Czar Tom Homan.

