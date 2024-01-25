51.5 F
People on the Move

Todd Harrington Takes on Role of Account Executive at Identity One

By Matt Seldon
Todd Harrington

Identity One proudly announces the appointment of Todd Harrington as its new Account Executive. With a rich background in program management, federal sales, and business development, Harrington is poised to play a pivotal role in driving Identity One’s growth.

With a distinguished career that includes key positions in renowned organizations, Harrington brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His most recent position as Sr Program Manager at SMARTnet, Inc. showcased his prowess in overseeing complex programs, demonstrating his ability to navigate intricate project landscapes.

Before joining Identity One, Harrington served as the Director of Federal Sales at Identiv, where he played a crucial role in shaping and executing sales strategies tailored to the federal sector.

A seasoned professional in the field, Harrington’s career highlights also include his role as the General Sales Manager at Secom, LLC, where he honed his skills in sales management, contributing to the overall success and growth of the organization.

Harrington’s LinkedIn profile offers insight into his expertise, describing him as a Federal PACS/Video/Identity specialist with a focus on business development, program management, and engineering. This multifaceted skill set aligns seamlessly with Identity One’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge identity solutions in the federal space.

As Identity One continues to innovate and lead in the identity and access management space, Harrington’s addition reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering tailored solutions and unmatched service to its federal clientele.

