NEC Corporation of America (NEC) has announced the appointment of Todd Morris as the new president of NEC National Security Systems (NEC NSS), effective immediately. Morris succeeds Dr. Kathleen Kiernan, who is retiring after nearly four years of transformative leadership.

Morris brings more than 30 years of experience in federal government contracting, with a focus on information technology, cybersecurity, intelligence and management consulting. He most recently served as CEO of Fusion Technology, where he led a successful business transformation that positioned the company for sustained growth.

“Todd’s track record of growth, operational excellence and mission-focused leadership makes him the ideal choice to lead NEC NSS through its next chapter,” said Chris Jackson, president and CEO of NEC Corporation of America. “His deep understanding of the federal landscape and proven ability to scale businesses will be invaluable as we continue to deliver advanced technology solutions to U.S. government partners.”

Before Fusion Technology, Morris held senior leadership roles at General Dynamics Information Technology, Maximus Inc. and MetroStar. He began his career as a software engineer and project manager, later leading mission-critical programs across the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security and Defense, as well as within the intelligence community.

“Todd is a dynamic leader who understands how to build strong teams and deliver with integrity,” said Tina Whitley, senior vice president, Digital Government Digital Finance (DGDF), NEC Corporation. “We are excited to welcome him to NEC and look forward to his impact on both our people and our customers.”

Kiernan will retire as president on June 13, 2025, following a transition period with Morris. She will continue to support NEC NSS as executive advisor, reporting to Whitley.

A 29-year veteran of federal law enforcement, Kiernan led NEC NSS from its launch phase through the successful establishment of an SSA, enabling the company to operate free of foreign ownership, control or influence. Under her leadership, NEC NSS became a trusted partner in national security, delivering secure, high-impact technology solutions to support classified government missions.

“We are deeply grateful to Kathleen for her exceptional service and continued guidance,” Jackson said. “She built a foundation for long-term success, and we look forward to her ongoing contributions as a valued advisor.”