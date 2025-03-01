58.4 F
People on the Move

Tonya Alston Joins Agile Defense as Senior VP

New Leadership to Drive Growth & Capture for Federal Civilian Sector at Agile Defense

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Tonya Alston

Tonya Alston has been appointed Senior Vice President at Agile Defense, a move she announced on LinkedIn. In this role, she will lead growth initiatives for the Federal Civilian Sector, leveraging her extensive experience in business development, strategic planning, and federal acquisitions.

Alston, who has built a career spanning more than 30 years in the federal and private sectors, shared her perspective on embracing change and transformation, stating:

“Some see change as a challenge. I see it as white space—an open field of opportunity where transformation happens. Growth isn’t just about numbers; it’s about strategy, vision, and the courage to pivot. Today, I am excited to announce that I have accepted a new position as Senior Vice President of Growth & Capture for the Federal Civilian Sector at Agile Defense.”

Before joining Agile Defense, Alston was Vice President of Federal Acquisition Business Development Sales at ICF, where she led acquisition shaping initiatives and helped expand ICF’s public sector footprint. She worked closely with capture executives and senior leaders to navigate federal acquisition regulations such as the FAR, AMS, and DHS Procurement Innovation Lab (PIL).

During her tenure at ICF and Excelicon, Alston spearheaded growth strategies that led to significant federal contract wins, overseeing portfolios exceeding $400 million. Her efforts resulted in 350% organic growth over a three-year period, highlighting her ability to drive rapid revenue expansion through strategic business development.

Alston also served as CEO and President of ACM-Advisors LLC, where she provided business consulting services to firms seeking to strengthen their federal contracting capabilities. Her experience as a certified Contracting Officer (CO) and Contracting Officer Technical Representative (COTR) has given her expert insight into federal procurement, contract negotiations, and compliance strategies.

Alston has worked across multiple government agencies, including the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Agriculture (USDA), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Her knowledge spans IT modernization, program management, digital transformation, and federal compliance, making her an asset in the highly regulated federal contracting space.

She has also held leadership positions at Avram Corporation, Pentagon Performance, and Ridgewood Technology Partners, where she played a pivotal role in business growth, revenue expansion, and federal contract acquisitions.

Alston holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Maryland, with a certificate in International Business from the University of Antwerp, Belgium. She also earned a Master’s in Theological Studies from Liberty University and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from North Carolina Central University.

- Advertisement -

