ICF, a global consulting and digital services provider, and GTSC Member, proudly announces the appointment of Tonya Alston as the Vice President for Federal Acquisition Business Development Sales. This strategic move underscores ICF’s commitment to fostering top-tier talent and enhancing its presence in the federal acquisition arena.

Tonya, who previously played an instrumental role in earning ICF the prestigious GTSC Mentor of the Year award in 2023, brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to her new position.

In her capacity as Vice President, Federal Acquisition Business Development Sales Leader, Tonya is expected to leverage her extensive experience and industry knowledge to drive ICF’s growth and success in federal acquisition ventures. The appointment aligns with ICF’s strategic vision to strengthen its position as a leader in providing innovative solutions to federal clients.

The appointment reflects ICF’s ongoing commitment to attracting top talent and empowering leaders who can navigate the complex landscape of federal acquisition. Tonya Alston’s proven track record and industry recognition position her as an invaluable asset to ICF’s leadership team, poised to steer the organization toward continued growth and success in the federal marketplace.