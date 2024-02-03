In a significant development within FEMA Region 6, Traci Brasher has been promoted to the position of Deputy Regional Administrator. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in the field of emergency management, Traci brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.

Traci’s extensive background encompasses a diverse range of emergency management facets, including planning, preparedness, training, exercises, assessment, EOC operations, Continuity of Operations, and Continuity of Government. She has demonstrated her leadership skills and strategic vision through her dedicated service to various government entities such as the Department of Energy, Food and Drug Administration, U.S. House of Representatives, and Disaster Recovery at Texas DPS Division of Emergency Management, FEMA Region VI, and FEMA HQ.

Traci’s academic credentials underscore her commitment to continuous learning and professional development. She holds an associate degree in Business Administration, a bachelor’s degree in Occupational Education, a master’s degree in Education and Human Development, and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Education with a specialization in Organizational Development. Currently pursuing a Doctoral degree in Education with a major in Organizational Development, Traci’s academic pursuits reflect her dedication to staying at the forefront of her field.

With a diverse skill set that includes education and training, exercises, outreach, program management, employee development, organizational development, communication, disaster recovery, grant management, individual assistance, and public assistance, Traci is well-equipped to take on the responsibilities of her new role. Her previous positions, including Director, Recover Division at FEMA – Region 6, Acting Individual Assistance Division Director at FEMA HQ, and State Coordinator, Human Services at Texas Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, have honed her leadership capabilities and prepared her for this elevated role.

Traci’s promotion to Deputy Regional Administrator signifies a continued commitment to excellence and effective emergency management in FEMA Region 6. Her proven track record and extensive skill set position her as a valuable asset in advancing the region’s resilience and preparedness initiatives.