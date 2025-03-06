Troy Edgar Confirmed 53-43 as Deputy Secretary for DHS

Former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official Troy Edgar will become the agency’s Deputy Secretary after the Senate confirmed his nomination in a mostly partisan vote.

Senators voted 53-43 on March 6 in favor of Edgar, President Donald Trump’s pick to be DHS’s second-in-command, following the January confirmation of Secretary Kristi Noem.

Edgar, a Navy veteran, was DHS’s Chief Financial Officer during Trump’s first term, overseeing the department’s more than $90 billion budget and its workforce. That experience will be critical in his role as Deputy Secretary, responsible for supporting the department’s immigration enforcement efforts and managing critical infrastructure projects.

