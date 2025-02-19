Trump Administration Forces Out TSA Chief David Pekoske

TSA administrator David Pekoske has been forced to step down. In a farewell letter on Jan. 20, Pekoske said he was advised that morning that he would be removed as soon as Donald Trump was inaugurated.

“I will sincerely miss being part of this amazing agency and having the opportunity to serve alongside this incredible team,” Pekoske wrote in a farewell letter to staff. His firing was first reported by CNN.

Pekoske was named TSA administrator by Trump in 2017 and was reappointed for another five-year term by President Biden in 2022. His term had been slated to continue through 2027.

