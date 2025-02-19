22.5 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
People on the Move

Trump Administration Forces Out TSA Chief David Pekoske

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

TSA administrator David Pekoske has been forced to step down. In a farewell letter on Jan. 20, Pekoske said he was advised that morning that he would be removed as soon as Donald Trump was inaugurated.

“I will sincerely miss being part of this amazing agency and having the opportunity to serve alongside this incredible team,” Pekoske wrote in a farewell letter to staff. His firing was first reported by CNN.

Pekoske was named TSA administrator by Trump in 2017 and was reappointed for another five-year term by President Biden in 2022. His term had been slated to continue through 2027.

Read the full story at Travel Weekly.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

