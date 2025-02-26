60.5 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
People on the Move

Trump Appoints Mark Hall as First Deputy U.S. Border Czar

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris
Mark Hall

Mark Hall has been appointed as the first Deputy Border Czar for the United States by President Trump, working alongside U.S. Border Czar Thomas Homan in his efforts to deport immigrants who lack permanent legal status. 

First announced via Hall’s LinkedIn profile on February 26, he served a total of 33 years with the U.S. Border Patrol as an agent, a Supervisory Border Patrol Agent in numerous roles, and an expert technical advisor to the U.S. Senate on the creation of the new Department of Homeland Security before retiring in 2018. He returned as a re-hired annuitant in 2019 as a recruiter for the U.S. Border Patrol before retiring a second time in 2022. Hall most recently served as the Security Lead and Chief Security Officer for Dragados USA, an international infrastructure company.  

According to an earlier post from Trump’s social media site, Truth Social, Homan has authority over the southern border, northern border, the maritime border and aviation security, areas of oversight that will now be supported by Hall as well. 

Previous article
U.S. Secret Service Promotes Michael Centrella to Assistant Director of Field Operations
Megan Norris
Megan Norris
Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and has been asked to return for the 2025 Annual Leadership Conference in Dallas. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals