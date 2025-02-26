Trump Appoints Mark Hall as First Deputy U.S. Border Czar

Mark Hall has been appointed as the first Deputy Border Czar for the United States by President Trump, working alongside U.S. Border Czar Thomas Homan in his efforts to deport immigrants who lack permanent legal status.

First announced via Hall’s LinkedIn profile on February 26, he served a total of 33 years with the U.S. Border Patrol as an agent, a Supervisory Border Patrol Agent in numerous roles, and an expert technical advisor to the U.S. Senate on the creation of the new Department of Homeland Security before retiring in 2018. He returned as a re-hired annuitant in 2019 as a recruiter for the U.S. Border Patrol before retiring a second time in 2022. Hall most recently served as the Security Lead and Chief Security Officer for Dragados USA, an international infrastructure company.

According to an earlier post from Trump’s social media site, Truth Social, Homan has authority over the southern border, northern border, the maritime border and aviation security, areas of oversight that will now be supported by Hall as well.