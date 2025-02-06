Trump Names Joe Kent NCTC Director

President Donald Trump named Joe Kent, former Army Special Forces soldier, as director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC). The NCTC works as part of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence by “analyzing, understanding, and responding to the terrorist threat.”

“As a Soldier, Green Beret, and CIA Officer, Joe has hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life,” Trump said of Kent on Truth Social. “Above all, Joe knows the terrible cost of terrorism, losing his wonderful wife, Shannon, a Great American Hero, who was killed in the fight against ISIS. Joe continues to honor her legacy by staying in the fight. Joe will help us keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism, from the jihadists around the World, to the cartels in our backyard.”

“[Kent] has dedicated his professional life to protecting against the threats of terrorism. His vast knowledge and firsthand experience make him the right man for the job. We wish him success in this critical role!” stated Special Operations Association of America.

Kent previously ran to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District in 2022 and 2024 but was defeated both times by Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA). He also served as a foreign affairs advisor to the Trump campaign in 2020.

Don Holstead is currently serving as NCTC’s Acting Director, as the Senate will need to approve Kent’s nomination.