34.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 6, 2025
People on the Move

Trump Names Joe Kent NCTC Director

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris
Joe Kent

President Donald Trump named Joe Kent, former Army Special Forces soldier, as director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC). The NCTC works as part of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence by “analyzing, understanding, and responding to the terrorist threat.” 

“As a Soldier, Green Beret, and CIA Officer, Joe has hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life,” Trump said of Kent on Truth Social. “Above all, Joe knows the terrible cost of terrorism, losing his wonderful wife, Shannon, a Great American Hero, who was killed in the fight against ISIS. Joe continues to honor her legacy by staying in the fight. Joe will help us keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism, from the jihadists around the World, to the cartels in our backyard.” 

“[Kent] has dedicated his professional life to protecting against the threats of terrorism. His vast knowledge and firsthand experience make him the right man for the job. We wish him success in this critical role!” stated Special Operations Association of America. 

Kent previously ran to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District in 2022 and 2024 but was defeated both times by Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA). He also served as a foreign affairs advisor to the Trump campaign in 2020. 

Don Holstead is currently serving as NCTC’s Acting Director, as the Senate will need to approve Kent’s nomination. 

Previous article
DHS Agencies Support Super Bowl LIX Security
Next article
The Hon. William J. Burns to Receive INSA’s 2025 William Oliver Baker Award
Megan Norris
Megan Norris
Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and has been asked to return for the 2025 Annual Leadership Conference in Dallas. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals