Trump Nominates Anduril Executive, Former Special Operations Officer, Michael Obadal to be Army Undersecretary

President Donald Trump submitted a nomination to the Senate for Michael Obadal to serve as the Army’s No. 2 official, the White House announced on Tuesday.

In that role, Obadal would be the Army’s chief management officer, helping oversee a budget of more than $185 billion and the manning, training and equipping of the force.

Obadal, a retired Army colonel, is currently a senior director at defense technology company Anduril, according to his LinkedIn profile. The firm has been racking up major contract awards from the Defense Department and working on key Army modernization initiatives, such as drones, IVAS and more.

Read the full story at Defense Scoop.