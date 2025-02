President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former federal prosecutor Todd Blanche as his deputy attorney general. Blanche represented Trump in several of his legal cases.

He previously worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York.

“Todd is an excellent attorney who will be a crucial leader in the Justice Department, fixing what has been a broken System of Justice for far too long,” Trump said in a statement.

