Monday, November 3, 2025
Trump Nominates Michele Bredenkamp to Lead the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

By Matt Seldon
November 3, 2025
Michele Bredenkamp

President Trump has selected Army Lt. Gen. Michele H. Bredenkamp to serve as the next Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). If confirmed by the Senate, Bredenkamp will become the ninth director of NGA, succeeding Navy Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth.

The Pentagon’s announcement stated:

“Army Lt. Gen. Michele H. Bredenkamp for appointment to the grade of lieutenant general, with  assignment as director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Bredenkamp is currently serving as director’s advisor for Military Affairs, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Washington, D.C.”

Bredenkamp brings a deep background in military intelligence and operational leadership to the role. She previously served as the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM). Before leading INSCOM, she was the Director of Intelligence for Combined Forces Command. She also served as Deputy Director for Intelligence for the Joint Staff, and as Deputy Director of Program Analysis and Evaluation for the Army G-8, managing intelligence resource planning and strategy.

