DoD/National DefenseFederal GovernmentPeople on the Move

Trump Picks Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan ‘Razin’ Caine as Next Joint Chiefs Chairman

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris
President Trump announced February 21 that retired United States Air Force Lt. Gen. John Dan Caine, known for his call sign “Razin’,” will be his pick for the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The announcement came in the same social media post where Trump fired the current chairman, U.S. Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., who had served in the position for 16 months out of a four-year term.  

The move is part of a broader effort by Trump and Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to reshape military leadership. The Administration has stated it wants to refocus on building a “lethal fighting force.”  

Trump’s relationship with Caine dates back to his first term, when they met during a presidential trip to Iraq. During a 2019 speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Trump recounted how Caine impressed him with a more aggressive strategy against ISIS that could potentially end the fight in a week rather than years.  

“General ‘Razin’ Caine was — he’s some general. He’s a real general, not a television general,” Trump said at a Miami event days before making the formal announcement.  

“General Caine embodies the warfighter ethos and is exactly the leader we need to meet the moment. I look forward to working with him,” said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.  

Like his predecessor Brown, Caine flew F-16 fighter jets during his military career, following in the footsteps of his father. However, Caine’s selection breaks with tradition, as he does not meet the typical prerequisites for the position as outlined in a 1986 law, such as having served as a combatant commander or service chief. Presidents can waive these requirements, which would allow Caine to be promoted to four-star general, and then undergo the Senate confirmation process.  

“I know he’s nontraditional, but that’s kind of what this administration looks for,” said Chris Miller, who served as Trump’s last acting Secretary of Defense during his first term.  

Caine retired from active duty in December 2024, having last served as Associate Director for Military Affairs at the Central Intelligence Agency.  

Megan Norris
Megan Norris
Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and has been asked to return for the 2025 Annual Leadership Conference in Dallas. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

