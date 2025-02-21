34.3 F
Trump Picks Stephen Feinberg ’82 for Deputy Secretary of Defense

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Dec. 22 that he would nominate billionaire investor and Princeton alumnus Stephen Feinberg ’82 for Deputy Secretary of Defense.

In his announcement of the Department of Defense (DOD) appointments, Trump described Feinberg as part of a group of “America First Patriots” who will work with Pete Hegseth ’03, “our GREAT Secretary of Defense Nominee.” Hegseth is also a Princeton alumnus. Trump’s statement called Feinberg “an extremely successful businessman” who would “help Make the Pentagon Great Again.”

Feinberg is the co-chief executive of Cerberus Capital Management LP, a private equity firm with investments in defense contractors. In 2017, Cerberus owned DynCorp, a prominent national security contractor that has secured billions of dollars in U.S. government contracts for military and police training abroad. As of the time of publication of his article, his estimated net worth stands at $5 billion.

Read the full story on The Daily Princetonian.

