TSA Chief Information Officer Yemi Oshinnaiye Retires from Federal Service

HSToday has learned that Yemi Oshinnaiye, the Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), has retired from federal service after more than three years with the agency. His final day was last Friday.

While no official announcement has been made, reports indicate that Oshinnaiye is expected to join Capgemini, a technology services company, as Chief Technology Officer. Whilst at TSA, Oshinnaiye was responsible for Information Technology software delivery and support, innovation, cybersecurity and all facets of IT resourcing that TSA uses to accomplish its mission. His oversight of IT enabled TSA to provide world-class security while ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of TSA data and resources.

Before joining TSA in May 2022, Oshinnaiye spent more than five years with the USCIS Office of Information Technology, where his team provided leading-edge authentication solutions to validate applicants’ identities. He was also responsible for implementing software projects and leading efforts to transform delivery to lean-agile cloud services. In addition, Oshinnaiye served as Chief of the Enterprise Infrastructure Division, where he extended cloud capabilities and platforms to enable the expansion of a microservices architecture and further integration with cloud services. He expanded automated deployment capabilities and modernized the USCIS Contact Center by integrating a customer relationship management platform with telephony services and distributed immigration systems.

Before joining USCIS, Oshinnaiye was an entrepreneur and provided IT support, software development and internet-based telephony services to local government agencies, non-profits, and health organizations.

Oshinnaiye earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, where he studied business management and marketing.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)