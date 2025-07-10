Tyler Buffie has taken on a new role at EY as Principal and Data/AI Strategy Leader, according to a recent announcement he shared on LinkedIn. After more than a decade with Accenture, where he rose through the ranks from intern to Managing Director, Buffie now takes the lead at EY in developing and implementing forward-looking strategies that harness data and artificial intelligence to drive business innovation with responsibility and purpose.

Buffie’s move marks a transition from his previous post at Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice, where he focused on delivering strategic value to clients through AI and machine learning initiatives. Over his 13-year tenure at Accenture, Buffie led numerous global engagements across industries—particularly in communications, media, and tech—working closely with C-suite leaders on digital transformation efforts and big data solutions. His background includes extensive experience in AI-powered customer experience strategies, operating model design, and analytics-based decision-making.

Buffie is a graduate of Georgia Tech in Industrial Engineering and Supply Chain Logistics. His early career in operations and analytics at companies like Covidien and Kumon set the stage for a consulting trajectory that’s now entering a new chapter at EY.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)