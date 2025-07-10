spot_img
Tyler Buffie Steps into Principal Role at EY, Driving Data and AI Strategy

By Matt Seldon
Tyler Buffie

Tyler Buffie has taken on a new role at EY as Principal and Data/AI Strategy Leader, according to a recent announcement he shared on LinkedIn. After more than a decade with Accenture, where he rose through the ranks from intern to Managing Director, Buffie now takes the lead at EY in developing and implementing forward-looking strategies that harness data and artificial intelligence to drive business innovation with responsibility and purpose.

Buffie’s move marks a transition from his previous post at Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice, where he focused on delivering strategic value to clients through AI and machine learning initiatives. Over his 13-year tenure at Accenture, Buffie led numerous global engagements across industries—particularly in communications, media, and tech—working closely with C-suite leaders on digital transformation efforts and big data solutions. His background includes extensive experience in AI-powered customer experience strategies, operating model design, and analytics-based decision-making.

Buffie is a graduate of Georgia Tech in Industrial Engineering and Supply Chain Logistics. His early career in operations and analytics at companies like Covidien and Kumon set the stage for a consulting trajectory that’s now entering a new chapter at EY.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

