60.5 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
People on the Move

U.S. Secret Service Promotes Michael Centrella to Assistant Director of Field Operations

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris
Michael R. Centrella

The United States Secret Service (USSS) Director Sean Curran has announced the promotion of Michael R. Centrella to Assistant Director of the USSS Office of Field Operations, effective February 23, 2025. In this position, Centrella will oversee the agency’s largest organizational unit, comprising more than 3,000 Special Agents and support staff across 173 offices domestically and internationally.  

“Michael brings over 24 years of Secret Service experience to his new role. He is one of our most accomplished leaders and I am confident he will thrive in his new position,” stated Director Curran. “His vast base of investigative knowledge and expertise will serve as an invaluable asset at the highest levels of our agency.”  

Centrella’s new responsibilities include directing elite investigative teams that protect America’s financial infrastructure against organized crime and cyber-attacks. His department also provides crucial intelligence that supports the agency’s protective mission safeguarding the President, Vice President, their families, and other high-ranking leaders throughout the United States.  

Upon his appointment, Centrella expressed his commitment to the role: “Humbled and honored to step into the role of Assistant Director of the U.S. Secret Service Office of Field Operations. Leading such a dedicated workforce … is a responsibility I take with great pride. The strength of this agency has always been its people. Whether it’s combating cyber-enabled financial crimes or ensuring the safety of national and world leaders, the men and women of the Secret Service rise to every challenge with dedication and professionalism. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside them and excited for what’s ahead.”  

Centrella brings extensive experience to his new role, having previously served as Deputy Assistant Director of the Office of Field Operations; Special Agent in Charge of the Philadelphia Field Office; Deputy Special Agent in Charge of the Philadelphia Field Office; Special Agent in Charge of the Office of the Chief Financial Officer; Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Inspection Division; Supervisor of Internal Policy Matters in the Inspection Division; Supervisor of the Protective Intelligence Squad in the Washington Field Office; and National Special Security Events Coordinator in the Dignitary Protective Division.  

His career also includes service in the Protective Intelligence Division during both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, and as an Investigative Agent in the New York and Washington Field Offices. Centrella began his USSS career investigating financial and identity theft cases in the New York Metropolitan area. 

Centrella holds a bachelor’s degree in Sociology with a concentration in Criminal Justice from Cabrini University (2000). He completed American University’s Senior Executive Service Leadership program (2019) and earned a Chief Information Security Officer certification from Carnegie Mellon University.   

For a look at the U.S. Secret Service leadership, visit https://www.secretservice.gov/about/leadership. 

Previous article
Protection of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the Ukrainian-Russia War
Next article
Trump Appoints Mark Hall as First Deputy U.S. Border Czar
Megan Norris
Megan Norris
Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and has been asked to return for the 2025 Annual Leadership Conference in Dallas. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals