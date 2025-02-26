U.S. Secret Service Promotes Michael Centrella to Assistant Director of Field Operations

The United States Secret Service (USSS) Director Sean Curran has announced the promotion of Michael R. Centrella to Assistant Director of the USSS Office of Field Operations, effective February 23, 2025. In this position, Centrella will oversee the agency’s largest organizational unit, comprising more than 3,000 Special Agents and support staff across 173 offices domestically and internationally.

“Michael brings over 24 years of Secret Service experience to his new role. He is one of our most accomplished leaders and I am confident he will thrive in his new position,” stated Director Curran. “His vast base of investigative knowledge and expertise will serve as an invaluable asset at the highest levels of our agency.”

Centrella’s new responsibilities include directing elite investigative teams that protect America’s financial infrastructure against organized crime and cyber-attacks. His department also provides crucial intelligence that supports the agency’s protective mission safeguarding the President, Vice President, their families, and other high-ranking leaders throughout the United States.

Upon his appointment, Centrella expressed his commitment to the role: “Humbled and honored to step into the role of Assistant Director of the U.S. Secret Service Office of Field Operations. Leading such a dedicated workforce … is a responsibility I take with great pride. The strength of this agency has always been its people. Whether it’s combating cyber-enabled financial crimes or ensuring the safety of national and world leaders, the men and women of the Secret Service rise to every challenge with dedication and professionalism. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside them and excited for what’s ahead.”

Centrella brings extensive experience to his new role, having previously served as Deputy Assistant Director of the Office of Field Operations; Special Agent in Charge of the Philadelphia Field Office; Deputy Special Agent in Charge of the Philadelphia Field Office; Special Agent in Charge of the Office of the Chief Financial Officer; Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Inspection Division; Supervisor of Internal Policy Matters in the Inspection Division; Supervisor of the Protective Intelligence Squad in the Washington Field Office; and National Special Security Events Coordinator in the Dignitary Protective Division.

His career also includes service in the Protective Intelligence Division during both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, and as an Investigative Agent in the New York and Washington Field Offices. Centrella began his USSS career investigating financial and identity theft cases in the New York Metropolitan area.

Centrella holds a bachelor’s degree in Sociology with a concentration in Criminal Justice from Cabrini University (2000). He completed American University’s Senior Executive Service Leadership program (2019) and earned a Chief Information Security Officer certification from Carnegie Mellon University.

For a look at the U.S. Secret Service leadership, visit https://www.secretservice.gov/about/leadership.