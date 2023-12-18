36.6 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
People on the Move

Union Pacific Appoints John Tien to Board of Directors

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
John Tien

Union Pacific Corporation today announced the appointment of John Tien to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Tien most recently served as deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the first Asian American to ever hold the position, from 2021 until his retirement in July 2023. During his tenure, Tien served as the department’s chief operating officer, responsible for operations, technology, budget, personnel, risk management, customer service and facilities and infrastructure. He oversaw a multi-billion-dollar budget, facilities in all 50 states and more than 3,000 personnel stationed overseas in more than 75 countries. Upon his retirement, Tien received the department’s highest honor bestowed on a civilian, the DHS Distinguished Public Service Medal.

“John’s global perspective on operations, technology and risk management are unique and bring a new perspective to Union Pacific,” said Chairman of the Board Mike McCarthy. “With 40% of Union Pacific’s shipments originating or terminating outside the U.S., John’s global perspective will be critical as we plan for the future and ensure we have the right mix of skills and expertise on the board.”

Read the rest of the story at Union Pacific, here.

Previous article
DHS Looks to Integrate PET Into New Privacy-Preserving Digital Credential
Next article
About 2 Million People Now on U.S. Terrorism Watchlist: Report
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals