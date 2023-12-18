Union Pacific Corporation today announced the appointment of John Tien to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Tien most recently served as deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the first Asian American to ever hold the position, from 2021 until his retirement in July 2023. During his tenure, Tien served as the department’s chief operating officer, responsible for operations, technology, budget, personnel, risk management, customer service and facilities and infrastructure. He oversaw a multi-billion-dollar budget, facilities in all 50 states and more than 3,000 personnel stationed overseas in more than 75 countries. Upon his retirement, Tien received the department’s highest honor bestowed on a civilian, the DHS Distinguished Public Service Medal.

“John’s global perspective on operations, technology and risk management are unique and bring a new perspective to Union Pacific,” said Chairman of the Board Mike McCarthy. “With 40% of Union Pacific’s shipments originating or terminating outside the U.S., John’s global perspective will be critical as we plan for the future and ensure we have the right mix of skills and expertise on the board.”

Read the rest of the story at Union Pacific, here.