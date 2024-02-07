Chandra Donelson has recently assumed the pivotal role of Space Data Analytics Officer (SDAO) within the United States Space Force (USSF). In a reflective and enthusiastic LinkedIn post, Ms. Donelson expressed her profound excitement about becoming a part of USSF and underscored the crucial nature of the mission to safeguard the nation’s interests in space, particularly amidst the ongoing challenges of the Great Power Competition.

Ms. Donelson brings with her a wealth of experience and a reputation for purpose-driven leadership. Her career has been marked by a consistent commitment to driving rapid change, seamlessly synchronizing operations with cutting-edge technology, and establishing expansive partner ecosystems to deliver comprehensive enterprise solutions. Notably, she has been adept at removing barriers to success, expediting the delivery of innovative data management solutions, and fostering robust relationships with allies and partners.

Before stepping into her role at USSF, Ms. Donelson served as a distinguished Data Officer in the US Air Force Reserve. Before that, she held the position of Deputy Chief Data Officer (G-2) in the United States Department of the Army. Her leadership style is characterized by consummate team-building skills, a penchant for in-depth research to address complex issues, and the application of business acumen to advance the missions of the US Government.

The USSF’s mission to secure the nation’s interests in, from, and to space aligns seamlessly with Ms. Donelson’s personal and professional ethos. As she takes on the responsibilities of the SDAO, she looks forward to contributing her expertise towards advancing the nation’s space security objectives. Ms. Donelson’s appointment is not just a career milestone but a testament to her dedication to serving a higher purpose in the realm of national security.