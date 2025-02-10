33.7 F
People on the Move

USCENTCOM Appoints Joy Angela Shanaberger as Chief Technology Officer

By Matt Seldon
U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) has named Joy Angela Shanaberger as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Shanaberger announced the appointment on LinkedIn, marking the latest milestone in her career in national security, defense technology, and strategic innovation.

Before joining USCENTCOM, Shanaberger served as Senior Advisor to the Deputy Secretary of Defense, where she played a role in advancing defense and military innovation at scale. Her expertise spans technology development, acquisition, cybersecurity, and operational strategy, making her a key figure in modernizing defense capabilities for mission success.

She previously founded Boone Group, a technology acceleration company dedicated to deploying next-generation solutions for defense and intelligence communities. Throughout her career, she has advised multiple defense technology firms, worked within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, & Logistics, and led community-driven security initiatives focused on countering gang violence and supporting veterans. Her commitment to leveraging technology for national security has been evident across her varied roles in government, business, and philanthropy.

Shanaberger holds an MBA from The George Washington University School of Business, with a focus on International Business and Cybersecurity, and has conducted international residencies in Qatar, Estonia, and Turkey.

