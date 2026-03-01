Uzma Javed Named Director in State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs

Uzma Javed has taken on a new role as Director at the U.S. Department of State in the Bureau of Consular Affairs, marking the latest step in a career that spans more than 15 years with the Department.

Javed began her State Department service in 2010 and has held a series of increasingly senior positions across the Bureau. Most recently, she served as Branch Chief for Workforce Planning and Learning and Career Development, where she led teams responsible for strategic resource programs, budget and position management studies, and workforce forecasting. In that role, she set strategic priorities, assigned and reviewed work, and provided technical and administrative guidance to ensure projects were completed accurately and on time. She also developed and evaluated talent management, workforce planning, and career development policies across the Bureau.

Earlier, as a Training Officer, Javed created and executed career development programs for more than 3,000 employees, leading workshops and webinars and overseeing training opportunities. Her experience also includes multiple tours as a Foreign Affairs Officer. From 2014 to 2019, she provided policy guidance and support for emergency and non-emergency consular services to U.S. citizens traveling abroad and led overseas mass evacuations during civil unrest, natural disasters, and public health crises. Prior to that, she managed and enhanced the U.S.-India bilateral relationship, overseeing consular issues related to India and analyzing U.S. immigration law and policy changes affecting the partnership.

