Veteran ATF Leader Pete Forcelli Named Director of Law Enforcement Affairs for FLEO Foundation

Retired Deputy Assistant Director brings over 35 years of law enforcement experience to charitable organization supporting federal officers and their families

Megan Norris

The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation (FLEO Foundation) has announced the appointment of retired Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Deputy Assistant Director Pete Forcelli as its new Director of Law Enforcement Affairs, bringing decades of distinguished service to the organization’s mission of supporting fallen and injured law enforcement officers.

Jon Adler, President of the FLEO Foundation, expressed enthusiasm about the appointment: “I am honored to announce that retired ATF Deputy Assistant Director, Pete Forcelli, has been appointed as the Director of Law Enforcement Affairs for the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation. Pete brings an incredible amount of law enforcement experience and leadership, and is truly an honorable patriot.”

Forcelli’s career spans more than 35 years in law enforcement, including over 20 years with the ATF and more than 14 years with the New York Police Department (NYPD). Forcelli is a survivor of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, and the lung cancer that he later developed because of his work in the rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.

In accepting the position, Forcelli emphasized his commitment to the Foundation’s mission. “Time is precious. We can’t get it back. For this reason, I’m extremely careful about what I will volunteer my time for. After more than 35 years in the law enforcement profession, I’m honored to have this opportunity to help my brothers and sisters in their times of need. The FLEO Foundation does this without hesitation.”

“We’re truly honored to have Pete join us in fulfilling our charitable mission of providing immediate support for our fallen/injured heroes and their families,” said Adler.

Supporting Federal Law Enforcement Families
The FLEO Foundation serves as the primary charitable arm of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA), which represents more than 30,000 federal law enforcement officers across the nation. The Foundation was established to provide expedited financial assistance to FLEOA members and their families during times of crisis.

Since its inception, the organization has made a significant impact on the federal law enforcement community, awarding thousands of scholastic incentive awards to members’ children and distributing more than $3.5 million in emergency financial support to officers and families facing tragic circumstances.

The Foundation’s work ensures that when federal law enforcement officers are injured or killed in the line of duty, their families receive immediate support during their most difficult moments.

Forcelli concluded his announcement with a message of purpose: “Thank you, Jon Adler, for this honor. Let’s do some good!”

Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and is a regular contributor to WIFLE's Quarterly Newsletter. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

