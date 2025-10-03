Veteran ATF Leader Pete Forcelli Named Director of Law Enforcement Affairs for FLEO Foundation

The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation (FLEO Foundation) has announced the appointment of retired Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Deputy Assistant Director Pete Forcelli as its new Director of Law Enforcement Affairs, bringing decades of distinguished service to the organization’s mission of supporting fallen and injured law enforcement officers.
Jon Adler, President of the FLEO Foundation, expressed enthusiasm about the appointment: “I am honored to announce that retired ATF Deputy Assistant Director, Pete Forcelli, has been appointed as the Director of Law Enforcement Affairs for the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation. Pete brings an incredible amount of law enforcement experience and leadership, and is truly an honorable patriot.”
Forcelli’s career spans more than 35 years in law enforcement, including over 20 years with the ATF and more than 14 years with the New York Police Department (NYPD). Forcelli is a survivor of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, and the lung cancer that he later developed because of his work in the rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.
In accepting the position, Forcelli emphasized his commitment to the Foundation’s mission. “Time is precious. We can’t get it back. For this reason, I’m extremely careful about what I will volunteer my time for. After more than 35 years in the law enforcement profession, I’m honored to have this opportunity to help my brothers and sisters in their times of need. The FLEO Foundation does this without hesitation.”
“We’re truly honored to have Pete join us in fulfilling our charitable mission of providing immediate support for our fallen/injured heroes and their families,” said Adler.
Supporting Federal Law Enforcement Families
The FLEO Foundation serves as the primary charitable arm of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA), which represents more than 30,000 federal law enforcement officers across the nation. The Foundation was established to provide expedited financial assistance to FLEOA members and their families during times of crisis.
Since its inception, the organization has made a significant impact on the federal law enforcement community, awarding thousands of scholastic incentive awards to members’ children and distributing more than $3.5 million in emergency financial support to officers and families facing tragic circumstances.
The Foundation’s work ensures that when federal law enforcement officers are injured or killed in the line of duty, their families receive immediate support during their most difficult moments.
Forcelli concluded his announcement with a message of purpose: “Thank you, Jon Adler, for this honor. Let’s do some good!”