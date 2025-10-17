Veteran Federal Law Enforcement Leader Joseph Ferrigno Joins Identy.io as Director of Business Development

Joseph Ferrigno, a veteran federal law enforcement executive with more than three decades of investigative and homeland security experience, has joined Identy.io as Director of Business Development. He announced the news in a post on LinkedIn.

In his new role, Ferrigno will help expand Identy.io’s biometric and digital identity solutions, which support secure authentication, document processing, and privacy-focused identity management for both public institutions and private corporations.

Ferrigno’s appointment follows an extensive federal career that spanned leadership roles in several key homeland security and investigative agencies. Before entering the private sector, he served as Senior Homeland Security Advisor and Chief of Staff for INTERPOL Washington, where he helped strengthen global cooperation among law enforcement partners and co-authored a four-year strategic plan to bolster international investigative and security postures across the Americas region.

Prior to that, Ferrigno was Chief of Investigations for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, overseeing eight internal affairs offices and a headquarters-based Special Investigations Unit responsible for misconduct, corruption, and fraud investigations involving more than 20,000 employees and contractors.

He also served as Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge & Senior Special Agent at the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, where he established the Forensic Threat Analysis Unit, an intelligence unit aimed at identifying internal corruption and threats to national security. Earlier in his career, Ferrigno held investigative and leadership positions with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General and U.S. Customs Service (ICE HSI), where he conducted major investigations into narcotics trafficking, money laundering, and transnational crime.

A recognized expert in biometrics, border security, and international law enforcement cooperation, Ferrigno has worked extensively with domestic and foreign partners to advance data-sharing, intelligence collaboration, and operational readiness across multiple security environments.

In addition to his new role with Identy.io, Ferrigno continues to lead 2 Alpha Global Solutions, LLC, his consultancy supporting international clients on border security, law enforcement modernization, and smart city safety initiatives.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)