55.6 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityLaw Enforcement and Public SafetyCustoms & Immigration

Waldemar Rodriguez Named President of Homeland Security Investigations Association

Erin Caine
By Erin Caine

The Homeland Security Investigations Association (HSIA) has announced that Waldemar Rodriguez has stepped into the role of President. His promotion follows the departure of Peter Fitzhugh, who has taken on a new role with the White House’s National Security Council.

Formerly HSIA’s Vice President, Rodriguez is a seasoned leader with over three decades of experience in national security, law enforcement, and organizational transformation. With his collaborative leadership style and innovative approach to complex mission challenges, Rodriguez is well-positioned to guide the association through its next chapter.

In its LinkedIn announcement, HSIA expressed full confidence in Rodriguez’s leadership, affirming his commitment to the organization’s mission. “We thank Waldemar for taking on this responsibility and look forward to what’s ahead under his leadership,” the statement read.

The nonprofit, which provides critical support to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) personnel and their families, emphasized that his “steady hand” will ensure they remain focused on their mission.

A Proven Leader in Public Service

Throughout his distinguished federal career, he held several senior roles within the Department of Homeland Security, including Associate Director for Professional Responsibility and Chief Security Officer at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In these positions, he led efforts to modernize internal investigations, threat mitigation, and enterprise risk management. Among his achievements, Rodriguez built ICE’s first Security and Threat Management Division, launched a pre-employment polygraph screening program, and introduced key performance metrics that improved agency accountability and reduced internal caseloads.

From Field Agent to Executive Leadership

Rodriguez began his career in law enforcement as a criminal investigator and DEA Task Force officer with the Puerto Rico Police Department. He later joined the federal government as a Special Agent with the Office of Inspector General at FEMA. He then held leadership positions at U.S. Customs Service and Homeland Security Investigations, including Division Chief of Mission Support, Deputy Assistant Director for Transnational Crime and Public Safety, and Special Agent in Charge for New Mexico and West Texas.

Private Sector Impact

In addition to his leadership at HSIA, Rodriguez currently serves as a Specialist Leader at Deloitte Consulting. In this role, he supports strategic growth and service delivery across defense, security, and justice sector clients, applying his government expertise to address complex national and global security challenges.

50
Previous article
Peter Fitzhugh Joins National Security Council
Erin Caine
Erin Caine
Erin Caine is a recent graduate of the University of Mary Washington where she earned a B.A. in Communication and Digital Studies with a minor in Business Administration. She graduated summa cum laude with both University and Departmental Honors. Through her coursework in communication campaigns, news journalism, social media, and digital marketing, Erin has experience creating impactful content and campaigns designed to raise awareness for an organization. She brings strong skills in writing, interpersonal communication, web design, digital editing, and video production. She completed a major project with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, a non-profit near her campus. During this project, she worked closely with the organization to understand its most urgent needs and used these insights to develop a brief, targeted social media campaign. She produced a campaign plan that included social media graphics, compelling copy, and an original promotional video that the organization could use to encourage youth volunteering. As a student, she worked at UMW’s University Center for three years and was a supervisor during her final year. She gained valuable experience coordinating event logistics, providing customer service, and distributing tasks amongst a team. She also brings significant leadership experience through her extensive involvement on campus.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals