Waldemar Rodriguez Named President of Homeland Security Investigations Association

The Homeland Security Investigations Association (HSIA) has announced that Waldemar Rodriguez has stepped into the role of President. His promotion follows the departure of Peter Fitzhugh, who has taken on a new role with the White House’s National Security Council.

Formerly HSIA’s Vice President, Rodriguez is a seasoned leader with over three decades of experience in national security, law enforcement, and organizational transformation. With his collaborative leadership style and innovative approach to complex mission challenges, Rodriguez is well-positioned to guide the association through its next chapter.

In its LinkedIn announcement, HSIA expressed full confidence in Rodriguez’s leadership, affirming his commitment to the organization’s mission. “We thank Waldemar for taking on this responsibility and look forward to what’s ahead under his leadership,” the statement read.

The nonprofit, which provides critical support to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) personnel and their families, emphasized that his “steady hand” will ensure they remain focused on their mission.

A Proven Leader in Public Service

Throughout his distinguished federal career, he held several senior roles within the Department of Homeland Security, including Associate Director for Professional Responsibility and Chief Security Officer at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In these positions, he led efforts to modernize internal investigations, threat mitigation, and enterprise risk management. Among his achievements, Rodriguez built ICE’s first Security and Threat Management Division, launched a pre-employment polygraph screening program, and introduced key performance metrics that improved agency accountability and reduced internal caseloads.

From Field Agent to Executive Leadership

Rodriguez began his career in law enforcement as a criminal investigator and DEA Task Force officer with the Puerto Rico Police Department. He later joined the federal government as a Special Agent with the Office of Inspector General at FEMA. He then held leadership positions at U.S. Customs Service and Homeland Security Investigations, including Division Chief of Mission Support, Deputy Assistant Director for Transnational Crime and Public Safety, and Special Agent in Charge for New Mexico and West Texas.

Private Sector Impact

In addition to his leadership at HSIA, Rodriguez currently serves as a Specialist Leader at Deloitte Consulting. In this role, he supports strategic growth and service delivery across defense, security, and justice sector clients, applying his government expertise to address complex national and global security challenges.