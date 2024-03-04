In a significant move towards combating child exploitation and trafficking, Whitney Miller has joined forces with The Invictus Project as the Vice President of Development. The announcement, made on Whitney’s LinkedIn profile, reveals her enthusiasm for contributing to the local non-profit organization’s innovative strategies aimed at proactively addressing these critical issues.

Expressing her excitement, Whitney shared, “I’m thrilled to announce my new role as Vice President of Development at The Invictus Project – a local nonprofit leveraging an innovative multi-pronged approach to proactively combat child exploitation and trafficking through education, preventative community building, and aiding law enforcement partners.”

Whitney’s decision to join The Invictus Project stems from a heartfelt calling to extend her impact within her local community. In her new role, she is set to lead efforts focused on strengthening vulnerable communities before exploitation occurs, a shift towards a preventative approach rather than solely assisting victims post-incident.

Emphasizing the organization’s vision, Whitney outlined, “We have a bold vision for fostering environments where the next generation thrives free from coercion schemes aimed at stealing dignity for profit. We are eager to see various sectors working seamlessly together – from schools to social services, law enforcement to concerned citizens – activated to care for the vulnerable among us.”

With a background as the Chief Engagement Officer at Lantern Rescue Foundation and an educator at RHS, Whitney brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Her commitment to combatting child exploitation aligns seamlessly with The Invictus Project’s mission, showcasing a dedication to creating a future where communities actively work together to protect the vulnerable and prevent exploitation.

The Invictus Project, through its multi-faceted approach, aims to make a lasting impact on the fight against child exploitation and trafficking. With Whitney Miller at the helm of development, the organization looks poised to achieve significant milestones in creating safer environments for the next generation.