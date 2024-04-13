Wondros, a creative agency renowned for its commitment to addressing complex communications and strategic challenges, has announced the appointment of Kiersten Todt as its new President. With a distinguished career that spans cybersecurity, policy, and crisis management, Todt is set to lead Wondros in expanding its impact on pressing societal issues through innovative storytelling and strategic communications.

Prior to joining Wondros, Todt served as the Chief of Staff at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), where she managed a robust budget of nearly $3 billion and oversaw more than 3,000 employees and contractors. Her tenure at CISA was marked by significant contributions to strengthening America’s cybersecurity defenses.

Jesse Dylan, founder of Wondros, expressed his enthusiasm for Todt’s leadership, stating, “Kiersten’s extensive policy and leadership experience, coupled with our creative expertise, uniquely positions Wondros to tackle critical societal issues. Her profound understanding of today’s challenges and her vision for storytelling as a catalyst for change are invaluable. Her empathy and values align perfectly with our mission, making her a stellar addition to our team.”

Echoing Dylan’s sentiments, Todt shared her excitement about her new role: “I am incredibly excited to lead Wondros’ growth and to amplify our impact on communities worldwide. I am thankful to Jesse and Priscilla, our co-founders, for their trust. My career has always been driven by a passion for public service and helping others, values that are deeply embedded in Wondros’ ethos. I look forward to working with our talented team to inspire meaningful societal change and create a tangible impact on the most pressing issues of our time.”

Todt’s background is rich with leadership roles aimed at enhancing national security and public well-being. In 2017, she co-founded the Cyber Readiness Institute (CRI) alongside prominent industry leaders, serving as its Managing Director. The CRI focuses on bolstering the cyber resilience of small and medium-sized businesses. Her legislative expertise includes co-drafting the legislation that created the Department of Homeland Security during her tenure as a professional staff member in the U.S. Senate. Furthermore, as the Executive Director of President Obama’s Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity, Todt played a crucial role in shaping national policy.

Her commitment extends beyond cybersecurity into public health, particularly in combating opioid use, a focus she developed early in her career at the Office of National Drug Control Policy. Todt’s private sector experience includes her role as CEO of Liberty Group Ventures, LLC, where she continued to advise on national security, artificial intelligence, and cyber risk management. She has also been an active board member for various organizations, championing diverse and inclusive work environments, especially for neurodiverse individuals.

Kiersten Todt’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Wondros as it continues to drive forward its mission to utilize creative solutions for societal benefit, reinforcing its role as a leader in innovative and impactful communications.