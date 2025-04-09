40.9 F
Zach McQuay Moves to True Zero Technologies as Senior Account Executive

By Erin Caine

Zach McQuay has started a new role at True Zero Technologies as a Senior Account Executive, according to a LinkedIn post.

McQuay most recently served as Growth and Strategy Lead at Accenture Federal Services, where he focused on initiatives supporting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), specifically Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Prior to that, he spent nearly five years at Cognosante, where he held the role of Director of Growth – Civilian and Defense.

His earlier experience includes roles as the Director of Business Operations at PGT Solutions, Vice President of Operations and Finance at EM Key Solutions, and other leadership positions at Business Information Technology Solutions (BITS) Inc.

True Zero Technologies is a veteran-owned cybersecurity small business specializing in the design, implementation, and operation of secure IT solutions for mission-driven organizations.

