Zeke Maldonado Becomes Acting Chief Information Officer at FEMA

Zeke Maldonado has been named acting Chief Information Officer at FEMA, stepping into a role responsible for leading the agency’s enterprise information management, information technology, and cybersecurity services.

In his new position, Maldonado is charged with defining FEMA’s technology vision and strategy and shaping how technology supports the agency’s Strategic Plan. His responsibilities include overseeing technology architecture and long-term IT investment planning, guiding the development and sustainment of major technology programs and projects, and tracking progress at critical review points. He also provides oversight of major IT acquisitions to ensure alignment with FEMA’s architecture and budget, manages the agency’s technology infrastructure, and directs the engineering and development of applications and systems that support both FEMA employees and disaster survivors. The role includes safeguarding systems from cybersecurity threats in accordance with federal laws and regulations and developing agency-wide IT security policies.

He previously served as Executive Director for IT Operations at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, overseeing IT services that support the Department’s mission and the DHS Headquarters Management Directorate. In that role, he was responsible for the seamless operation of IT systems and infrastructure for roughly 15,000 personnel across the United States, including more than 30 major sites in the National Capital Region. His portfolio included managing a workforce of more than 400 federal employees and contractors and an annual budget exceeding $400 million to sustain and modernize infrastructure, enhance cybersecurity, and deliver IT solutions. Maldonado was named Most Valuable Player – Information Technology Modernization in HSToday’s 2025 Holiday Hero Awards.

Prior to that he served as Chief Information Officer and Director of TDS for DHS Intelligence & Analysis, where he led strategic and operational IT planning; oversaw budgeting, acquisition, and operations for mission-critical IT and data services; managed the nationwide DHS Top Secret/SCI network; ensured security and interoperability with classified systems across government and with federal, state, local, and foreign partners.

Before joining DHS I&A, Maldonado spent over 18 years at the Office of Naval Intelligence, where he served as CIO and Director for Technology and Innovation. In that role, he modernized ONI’s IT and data strategies, advanced cloud adoption, and led major initiatives in data science and enterprise cybersecurity. He also previously held leadership positions as Chief Knowledge/Data Officer and Deputy Department Head for C4ISR.

Maldonado’s industry experience includes five years at BAE Systems as an Electrical Engineer III leading FPGA and software development for naval IFF systems, and prior service as a Biomedical Engineering Technician III at Union Memorial Hospital–MedStar Health.

He holds an Executive MBA from the Naval Postgraduate School, a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland, and an A.S. in Biomedical Engineering Technology from Howard Community College. He is a graduate of the Federal Executive Institute’s Leadership for a Democratic Society and is pursuing a Ph.D. at Virginia Tech Executive Ph.D. in Business. His background also includes completion of the Federal Executive Institute and recognition as a senior executive service member focused on driving cost, schedule, and performance efficiencies across IT, information management, and cybersecurity investments.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)