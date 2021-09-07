Peraton Appoints Mara Motherway as SVP for Government and Customer Relations

Peraton has announced the appointment of Mara Motherway to its executive leadership team as senior vice president, Government and Customer Relations.

Motherway will report to Mike King, Peraton’s executive vice president and Chief Growth Officer. In this newly created role, she will be responsible for driving Peraton’s public policy and government affairs strategies.

Stu Shea, Peraton’s chairman, president, and CEO, said Motherway’s decades of experience in national security and track record of success in the government affairs arena will be a force multiplier for the company.

Motherway joins Peraton from Booz Allen Hamilton, where she served as Vice President for Government Relations and Military Affairs. In this role, she established the firm’s government affairs capability, guiding strategic government customer relationships and advancing the firm’s business interests with policymakers. She also oversaw the firm’s military partnership strategy, integrating philanthropic activities with recruiting, diversity, and business strategies to sustain a strong veteran workforce foundation. She was named one of Washington, D.C.’s top lobbyists in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

While at Booz Allen, Mara also held roles as business development executive for defense and military intelligence and led the firm’s business supporting U.S. government classified missions.

Prior to Booz Allen Hamilton, Mara served as Director, Special Projects for BAE Systems’ Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) business. In that role she set their strategy for growth, risk management, and future investments for ISR electronic systems.

Before joining industry, Mara served as a U.S. naval officer for more than two decades. Her diverse experience spans Middle East combat operations, U.S. government acquisition oversight for satellite and special communications, and aide to the Chief of Naval Operations.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from the U.S. Naval Academy, a Master of Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, and a Master of Science degree in national resource strategy from the National Defense University. She currently serves on the board of directors of the International Spy Museum, the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), and Blue Star Families. She is also a member of AFCEA’s Intelligence Council.

