Peraton Appoints New Information, Procurement and HR Leadership

Peraton has appointed three members to its executive leadership team.

John Reing has been named chief human resources officer (CHRO). In partnership with sector and corporate leadership, Reing will be responsible for developing and executing the company’s integrated human resources strategy, including talent acquisition and management, total rewards, leadership development, and employee relations.

Most recently Reing was a partner within PwC’s Organizational and Workforce Transformation Practice where he advised the company’s global clients across a broad spectrum of human resources- and talent-related topics in order to maximize value creation.

Earlier he served as the executive vice president and chief human resources officer for CSRA (now part of GDIT), a global information technology provider with more than 20,000 employees supporting the critical missions of customers across the defense, intelligence, homeland security, mission support, civilian, and health IT markets.

Reing served in senior HR, compensation, and consulting leadership positions with SRA, BAE Systems, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and the Hay Group earlier in his career.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in business, HR, and finance from DeSales University and participated in executive leadership programs at Oxford University’s Said Business School and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

Rebecca McHale has been named chief information officer (CIO). In this role, she will be responsible for leading Peraton’s digital transformation, providing the advanced technologies and IT solutions needed to support the strategic and operational objectives of the company, and serving as the senior IT advisor to Peraton’s executive leadership team.

Most recently McHale was the chief information officer and formerly the chief information security officer for Booz Allen where she had executive responsibility for delivering secure technology and solutions to enable the business and advance the digital experience for the firm’s users.

Earlier in her career McHale was the CISO for Blackboard, Inc., a global educational technology and services company, and held leadership roles in cybersecurity and IT infrastructure with Novetta and CSRA.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from the University of Mary Washington and a Master of Science in discrete mathematics and computing applications from Royal Holloway, University of London.

Lori Ellis has been named chief procurement officer (CPO). In this role she will serve as a strategic partner to Peraton’s business sectors and have executive responsibilities for all aspects of the Procurement organization including procure to pay, strategic sourcing, and vendor management. Ellis will also serve as the executive sponsor of the company’s veterans employee resource group.

Most recently she served in the same capacity within the heritage Peraton organization. There she was responsible for leading efforts to drive improved and sustainable supply chain efficiencies, establishing robust and transparent metrics in support of customer requirements and procurement best practices, and successfully negotiating many major strategic and enterprise service agreements.

Prior to joining Peraton she served as vice president, Procurement for SAIC where she led the company’s efforts to meet its financial and growth objectives by maximizing the value received from suppliers and partners.

She earned her Bachelor of Science in business administration and operations management from Auburn University.

Read the announcement at Peraton

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)