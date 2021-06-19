Peraton to Fulfil $474 Million Contract for Advanced Background Investigation Services

Peraton will support the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) by delivering Enterprise Information Technology Application Development services under the direction of DCSA’s National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) Program Management Office.

The Other Transaction Agreement (OTA), HS00212190001, is worth nearly $474 million and has a ceiling value of $500 million with a base period of 12 months and four option years.

The OTA was awarded to Perspecta Enterprise Solutions LLC, which Peraton acquired in May 2021.

Under the DCSA OTA, Peraton will create a modernized, central platform designed to transform the background investigation process. The OTA represents new work for the company following completion of a prototype of a security enterprise architecture Perspecta built to manage all background investigations and security clearance adjudications involving DSCA. It includes the newly established requirement for continuous vetting known as Trusted Workforce 2.0, and like the prototype’s agreement it was issued as an OTA.

In support of the NBIS system, Peraton will incorporate technologies and processes such as low code development, microservices architecture, cloud elasticity, serverless computing and zero trust security.

The OTA work will be performed primarily in the greater Washington region and Fort Meade.

