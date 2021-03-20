Personnel Security Expert Charlie Sowell Joins Guardian Alliance Technologies Advisory Board

Guardian Alliance Technologies Inc. has announced that Charlie Sowell has joined the Guardian Advisory Board.

Sowell currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer of iWorks Corporation, a small business in personnel security and vetting solutions, Agile, DevOps, DevSecOps, data analytics, and cloud solutions for the federal government. He is a well-recognized subject matter expert with frequent media interaction on security clearance and technology protection issues with interviews on Fox News and MSNBC, and articles in the several national print media affiliates. He also represents the Professional Services Council on the National Industrial Security Program Policy Advisory Committee.

“I’m honored to join such an esteemed group of law enforcement leaders in helping get the word out about Guardian and their innovative technology solutions. I look forward to using my federal government and industry experience to further Guardian’s mission,” said Sowell.

“iWorks delivers mission critical personnel security technology and professional services to the federal government. I see the same excitement and passion at Guardian for serving the law enforcement community with innovative and affordable technology,” said Sowell.

Sowell was formerly Senior Vice President of National Security and Cyber Solutions for a mid-tier government contractor. He also served in the federal government as the Deputy Assistant Director for Special Security and Program Executive for Security Clearance Reform at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. He established and led the DNI’s Security Executive Agent national policy and oversight office. He also worked for 13 years in industry in numerous executive leadership positions supporting the Department of Defense and the intelligence community.

After serving for 27 years in the U.S. Navy, Sowell retired as a Commander in 2015. His active duty and reserve assignments included Commanding Officer, Executive Officer, Operations Officer, Information Dominance Warfare Officer, NCIS Agent and enlisted Intelligence Specialist. Awards included the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Southwest Asia Service Medal. Sowell earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from Old Dominion University and a Master of Science in Strategic Intelligence from the Joint Military Intelligence College.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Charlie Sowell to the Guardian Alliance Advisory Board,” said Guardian CEO Ryan Layne. “Charlie is a well-recognized subject matter expert in personnel security and vetting solutions. He is an accomplished professional with a proven track record in serving our federal government, including his service in the U.S. Navy, where he retired as a Commander. There is no doubt that his presence and contribution to Guardian will help to ensure we have the best possible solutions available to our market and stakeholders.”

