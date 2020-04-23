Perspecta Achieves Amazon Web Services Migration Competency Status

Perspecta has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This certification validates Perspecta’s ability to move existing applications to the cloud to reduce cost, increase agility and improve security for the federal government.

The AWS Competency Program is designed to highlight AWS Partner Network (APN) companies who have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in specialized technical solution areas. Perspecta received the AWS Migration Competency for its scalable end-to-end enterprise approach to cloud migration, which is designed to ensure that migrations to the cloud encompass all relevant IT system assets to include data, infrastructure, and applications. By focusing on pre-planning, readiness assessments, and the service optimization end state, Perspecta’s enterprise approach aims to help U.S. government customers achieve an effective post migration cloud operation, identifies and recommends cost containment efficiencies, and minimizes downtime and failed attempts.

“I couldn’t be more proud to join the prestigious group of APN Partners who have achieved AWS Cloud Migration Competency status,” said Mike Kirkland, senior vice president of offerings and solution development for Perspecta. “By taking a holistic approach to cloud migration at enterprise scale—focusing on strategy, resources, governance, tools and culture— we ensure that our government customers gain the full potential of cloud.”

As an AWS Public Sector Partner, Perspecta has been recognized for its solutions and experience in delivering government missions and has previously achieved AWS Government Competency status as well as AWS DevSecOps Competency status.

