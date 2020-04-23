Perspecta Labs Awarded Contract for Autonomous Defensive Cyber Operations

Perspecta Labs has been awarded the Autonomous Defensive Cyber Operations program from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC), Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center (C5ISR), Space and Terrestrial Communications Directorate. The program, which represents new work for the company, has a five-year period of performance, including options and total potential value of $14.5 million.

The objective of the program is to develop a suite of cyber capabilities for the U.S. Army that are autonomous, secure, easy to deploy and configure, adaptive and resilient to adversarial deception. On the program, Perspecta Labs will research, design, develop, demonstrate and deliver a machine learning for defensive cyber operations solution for training, rapidly deploying and retraining containerized cyber sensors that detect both known and unknown vulnerabilities, attacks and malware. These highly autonomous capabilities are lighter weight and much quicker to respond than traditional approaches that require human intervention which is critical in the dynamic and resource-constrained tactical environment.

Perspecta Labs’ solution will utilize the company’s novel machine learning paradigm called LUPI (Learning Using Privileged Information) to create highly accurate cyber sensors in a heterogeneous environment. These cyber sensors are designed to be resilient to adversarial machine learning attacks and can be efficiently and dynamically retrained to take into account the large variations present in the tactical environment. The solution’s architecture harnesses these cyber sensors to detect diverse attacks and incorporates a cognitive agent for automatically generating courses of action for the cyber defender.

Read more at Perspecta

