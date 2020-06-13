Perspecta Names Mac Curtis as Chairman as Mike Lawrie Retires

Perspecta has announced the appointment of Mac Curtis, Perspecta’s president and chief executive officer (CEO), as chairman of its Board of Directors effective August 5, 2020, which is also the date of the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders.

Mike Lawrie, who has served as Perspecta’s chairman since its launch in 2018, announced his retirement from the board effective at the end of his current term on August 5, 2020. Philip Nolan, the current lead independent director, will continue to serve in this role following Lawrie’s retirement.

“As president and CEO of Perspecta, Mac has delivered solid results, making Perspecta a leading U.S. government IT services provider focused on mission-critical outcomes,” said Lawrie. “Mac’s deep industry knowledge, executive management skills and strategic and tactical capabilities make him ideally suited to lead Perspecta’s continued growth as chairman.”

“On behalf of Perspecta and the board, I want to thank Mike Lawrie for his leadership and guidance over the past two years,” said Curtis. “Mike’s experience and perspective helped accelerate Perspecta’s integration and growth as a leading U.S. government services provider. I look forward to working with the board as we continue to effectively execute our strategy and grow the business while driving value for employees, customers and shareholders.”

Read more at Perspecta

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)