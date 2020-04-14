Perspecta Taps Orlando Figueredo as VP of Intelligence Group Business Development

Orlando Figueredo has joined Perspecta as vice president, business development for its intelligence group. In this role, Figueredo will be responsible for all business development activities for the group.

Orlando comes to Perspecta from SAIC where he served as vice president of operations and was responsible for operational excellence of the company’s national security group which provided technology and mission solutions to intelligence, space and defense agency customers. Previous roles include vice president of national security both at DXC Technology and Hewlett Packard Enterprise and vice president of consulting and intelligence at HP serving customers in the Intelligence Community and other federal agencies.

“Perspecta is excited to have Orlando as part of our business development team,” said Sean Mullen, senior vice president, business development and sales at Perspecta. “He has had great success leading high performing growth teams and brings valuable experience to Perspecta. I look forward to working closely with Orlando in positioning Perspecta’s capabilities and solutions to meet our customers’ mission and enterprise IT objectives.”

Figueredo holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from Chapman University and a master’s degree in computer software engineering from the University of West Florida. Additionally, he is an elected member of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Advisory Committee.

Read more at Perspecta

