Perspecta Wins DARPA FastNICs Contract

Perspecta Labs has received a prime contract award on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Fast Network Interface Cards (FastNICs) program. The award, which represents new work for the company, has a total potential ceiling value of $37 million and a four-year period of performance if all options are exercised.

The objective of the FastNICs program is to speed up complex computing applications, such as the distributed training of machine learning classifiers and video analysis applications, by 100x through the development, implementation, integration and validation of innovative networking approaches. On the program, Perspecta Labs will research, design, develop and demonstrate new network interface hardware that operates at a 10-terabit-per-second speed (Tbps), and the associated system and programming software to manage and utilize the new hardware.

To support rapid technology transition and industry adoption, Perspecta Labs’ 10Tbps network interface hardware will use industry-standard interface points. The company will also design and implement novel software including resource managers, application programming interfaces and programming tools that allow applications to harness the hundredfold improvements enabled by its new FastNICs hardware.

