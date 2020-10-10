Port-IT Introduces Maritime Cyber Attack Detection and Response System

The maritime sector is facing a heightened threat of targeted and complex cyber attacks as perpetrators continue to devise new ways to exploit the vulnerabilities of a vessel’s network. Dutch maritime IT specialist Port-IT has therefore introduced a maritime tailored network detection and response (NDR) solution. It is designed to detect and prevent malicious network activity, investigate and perform forensics to determine root cause, and then respond and mitigate.

Port-IT NDR monitors the vessels network, watching for malicious events or suspicious traffic traffic, even between devices only used internally, such as the VDR and a guest PC. Once this kind of traffic is detected the solution will deploy forensics, mitigate the issue and inform the Port-IT Security Operations Center team.

To detect malicious traffic, the system uses a combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning and user-defined policies, offering intelligent layers on which the configuration can be strengthened. It monitors the network perimeter and all traffic within the network for complete coverage. It is designed to detect threats across the entire network, including BYOD and IoT devices.

