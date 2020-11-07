Prabu Natarajan to Succeed Charles Mathis as SAIC CFO

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has announced the appointment of Prabu Natarajan as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective January 4, 2021. Natarajan will report to CEO Nazzic Keene and will succeed Charlie Mathis, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Natarajan joins SAIC from Northrop Grumman Corp., where he has served in a variety of financial, tax, and management roles since 2011. Most recently, he has served as Northrop Grumman’s vice president for financial strategy and planning, vice president for mergers and acquisitions, and acting vice president of tax. Before that, he served as the chief financial officer for the company’s Information Systems business and as corporate vice president and treasurer.

After earning his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Madras, India, and a Masters of Law from Harvard Law School, Natarajan held positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and senior roles at AES Corp. He has extensive experience in strategic planning, long range financial and business operations planning, finance and accounting, mergers and acquisitions, and building and managing successful finance organizations.

