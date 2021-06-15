Profiles in Excellence: Interview with Lisa Martin of Embrace Communications

Each year, Homeland Security Today honors shining stars in the community who are making their own unique, invaluable contributions to advance the mission of keeping America safer from myriad threats. Their strong commitment to mission touches every part of their work, from day-to-day operations to special projects and work in the community. This year, with the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic affecting every facet of homeland security, HSToday is interviewing these individuals for a Profiles in Excellence series: to highlight the stories and successes from our winners.

The Strategic Partner of the Year, Lisa Martin of Embrace Communications, is a small business member of GTSC. She was selected because she too saw that COVID-19 would considerably change the way nonprofits do business and that the “in-person” event model would not be sustainable at least for 2020.

Lisa reached out to GTSC’s leadership to encourage us to apply for grants, join teams to possibly win contracts, and pursue a completely different but very complementary way to maintain our revenue. We followed this advice and, although we did not win everything, we did team on several opportunities that will help us continue to thrive and serve our mission. For her outside-the-box thinking, and her willingness to guide, critique edit, and assist with execution, we name Lisa Martin of Embrace Communications our Strategic Partner of the Year!

HSToday got the opportunity to speak with Lisa Martin, the recipient for GTSC Strategic Partner of the Year. In the interview with Martin, she discusses her work with the Department of Homeland Security and the work she has done with communications. Additionally, the interview highlights her advice and insight about the challenges of working online and how to overcome them.

