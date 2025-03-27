Pyramid Systems and Feds Forward Launch Partnership to Assist Civil Servants in Career Transitions

Pyramid Systems, Inc., a leading employee-owned technology solutions provider for the federal government, has announced a new partnership with Feds Forward, a nonprofit organization founded by former civil servants to support federal employees transitioning to new roles beyond government.

The collaboration, described by Pyramid’s Vice President of People, Greg St. Jacques, as “a collaboration with the purest of intentions and clarity of mission,” is aimed at helping dedicated public servants continue making an impact in new ways.

Pyramid Systems, known for its award-winning software engineering and technology consulting for mission-critical government systems, will bring its artificial intelligence expertise, user-centered product design, and public-private sector experience to develop tools and strategies alongside Feds Forward.

David Chow, CEO of Pyramid Systems and a former federal executive, emphasized the importance of recognizing and supporting the talent within the civil service. “Feds Forward is on a mission to help this talent thrive beyond federal government roles, and we’re proud to support that mission,” Chow said.

As part of the partnership, Pyramid and Feds Forward plan to release a playbook and launch an interview series spotlighting stories of civil servants who have successfully transitioned into new roles across industries.

Feds Forward, founded by seasoned government professionals, aims to bridge the gap between federal experience and broader opportunities by advocating for the unique value civil servants bring to the private and nonprofit sectors.

Those currently in career transition can visit Feds Forward to access their resources.