QinetiQ’s U.S. Growth Fueled By DCSA Agreement

QinetiQ has signed an agreement with the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence & Security Agency (DCSA) to operate all of its U.S. defence and security operations under a new Special Security Agreement (SSA).

This agreement replaces the prior Proxy Agreement for the QinetiQ North America business and also covers all operations undertaken through the recent MTEQ acquisition (completed in December 2019).

The SSA enables the bringing together of all of QinetiQ’s U.S. defence and security operations under a single entity, QinetiQ Inc, and as a single QinetiQ brand. This agreement fundamentally changes and improves how QinetiQ approaches the largest defence market in the world and is a major milestone in the growth strategy for QinetiQ.

The U.S. business is led by Mary Williams, former MTEQ President and CEO. The Board is set in accordance with DCSA standards and comprises The Honorable John Hillen (QinetiQ Inc Chair), Steve Wadey (QinetiQ CEO), David Smith (QinetiQ CFO), Directors Dr Pamela Drew and Tom Mills, with Mary Williams.

The unified U.S. business employs 700 people across its main sites in Virginia, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania and combines expertise in robotics and autonomy with sensors and integration capability. These aligned capabilities and support from the wider group are key to QinetiQ’s U.S. growth strategy, enabling QinetiQ to create a business focused on ‘mission-led innovation’.

QinetiQ’s recent win of the Robotic Combat Vehicle Light (RCV-L) program is an example of the combined capabilities of the new QinetiQ U.S. business, leveraging the combination of expertise in advanced sensors, robotics and autonomy.

Steve Wadey, QinetiQ Group Plc CEO, said the new SSA enables QinetiQ to “fundamentally reset the way we go to market as an integrated global defence and security company”.

“The way we have come together as a new team, and worked with the DCSA, to achieve the signing of this vital change at pace is notable. The SSA will enable much greater levels of collaboration, making it easier to build integrated business capture teams and to leverage investment across the group. It will have a profound and positive impact on the way we work, building bigger propositions that add value to the U.S. warfighter.”

Mary Williams, QinetiQ Inc President and CEO, said the company is now able to move to its next phase of integration for its U.S. business. “This is an exciting time as we develop and execute our mission-led innovation strategy to deliver the adaptable products and services that our armed forces need, and at a pace that exceeds their expectations.”

