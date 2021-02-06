Rapiscan Systems Achieves TSA Air Cargo Approval With Newly Launched Itemiser 5X Trace Detector

Rapiscan Systems has announced that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has approved its Itemiser 5X trace detector for air cargo use.

Designed to process trace sample swabs in under eight seconds from a wide variety of sources, including packages, clothing and human skin, the Itemiser 5X has met the requirements to be listed as Approved technology on the TSA’s Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL). The cargo functionality of the detector can be used outside the United States for cargo screening operations.

Features include one-hand portability, a built in printer, automatic internal calibration and an onboard battery. Rapiscan has also incorporated a user expandable threat library that enables users to stay ahead by continuously updating threat libraries with new trace signatures found in the field.

“We are pleased to have achieved the milestone of TSA approval with the Itemiser 5X,” said Mal Maginnis, President Rapiscan Systems. “We’ve designed the Itemiser 5X as a multi-sector solution to the threats posed by a broad range of explosives and narcotics, including multiple derivatives of Spice, K2 and synthetic opioids. The Itemiser 5X has been designed to achieve the necessary requirements of new standards put in place by certifying bodies all over the world.”

