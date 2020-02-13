RaySecur Mail Scanners Receive SAFETY Act Certification from DHS

RaySecur Inc., developer of MailSecurTM 3D desktop scanners for the safe detection of concealed and potentially dangerous mail items, has received certification by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

RaySecur is the first manufacturer of dedicated mail security scanners to receive certification for Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act of 2002 (more commonly known as the SAFETY Act), which was enacted in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks to support the development of anti-terror technologies.

SAFETY Act certification validates the effectiveness of the technology and provides important liability protections. To receive designated status, the technology is evaluated by DHS to confirm its effectiveness, with confidence and repeatability.

MailSecurTM is a desktop-sized scanner used by Fortune 500 companies across the banking, financial services, tech, and other industries to detect threats in their incoming mail. “Although MailSecur gained early traction with government agencies, even protecting heads of state, our systems are now widely used by corporations across the globe,” said RaySecur’s Founder and COO Eric Giroux.

RaySecur’s imaging technology provides the ability to “see inside” packages and other items in real-time using millimeter wave technology, which provides dynamic, full motion imaging of concealed items in 3D. Because the technology is designed to be safe, scanners can be located next to the reception desk or on a tabletop beside the copier or printer in a mailroom.

In addition to the DHS certification, RaySecur recently received a 2019 R&D 100 Award and an award from the National Science Foundation to develop advanced image processing and automated threat detection software. All MailSecur scanners are Internet of Things devices with 24/7 expert remote support through a partnership with the EOD Warrior Foundation.

