RazorSecure Launches Cybersecurity Platform for the Rail Industry

RazorSecure has announced the launch of a cybersecurity product specifically for the rail industry.

RazorSecure Security Gateway is a virtual platform for hosting security applications onboard, with a firewall being one of the most critical of those functions. In developing the platform, RazorSecure found that customers had different requirements for the applications included in the security gateway. Some had strong next-generation firewall requirements, others had strong requirements around management of specific protocols with a firewall required to separate and segment the network but not provide any deep packet inspection.

By taking a flexible approach, the company is able to offer a choice of virtualized applications, including commercial-of-the-shelf next-generation firewalls and open source firewalls.

The virtual applications run on the Host Operating System, built from the ground up with each process in its own container and all interactions between processes strictly defined.

The virtual applications and host operating systems are also designed to be read-only, so they cannot be modified and all configuration can be tightly controlled from a central location.

A range of applications are already available, including rail specific protocol filters, centralized log management, intrusion and anomaly detection as well as remote management applications.

Read more at RazorSecure

